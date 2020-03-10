Autos
March 10, 2020 / 8:34 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

New York Auto Show set to be postponed to August because of coronavirus

(Reuters) - The New York auto show is set to be postponed until August because of the coronavirus outbreak, automakers and a spokesman for the show said Tuesday.

The annual event, which draws thousands of reporters and hundreds of thousands of visitors, is now likely to be postponed.

A spokesman for the show, Chris Sams, said on Tuesday organizers were “headed in the direction” of moving it to August and a final decision is expected by Wednesday.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

