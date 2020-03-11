Volkswagen considers temporary layoffs at Spain's Navarra plant if coronavirus disrupts supply chain

MADRID (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has agreed with the main unions at its plant in Spain’s Navarra region that some workers will be temporarily sent home in case of a disruption of the supply chain because of the coronavirus, a VW spokesman said.

The plant - which has around 4,800 workers - is currently working normally and the details of how many workers could be temporarily laid off would be decided if it becomes necessary, the spokesman said.