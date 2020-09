FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and medical equipment maker Ventec Life Systems have delivered 30,000 ventilators to the U.S. government during the COVID-19 pandemic, the automaker said on Tuesday.

The deliveries were under a $489 million contract from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

GM said it has handed over operational control of its Kokomo, Indiana facility to Ventec to make ventilators.