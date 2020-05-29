Azerbaijan says extends quarantine regime until June 15

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s government said on Friday it had extended its quarantine regime and border closure because of the coronavirus outbreak until June 15.

The quarantine regime had been introduced on March 24 and extended twice until May 4 and then June 1.

Despite the extension, shopping centres, cinemas, restaurants and cafes will reopen starting from May 31. Sport competitions will be held at open air and without audience. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be mandatory in public spaces.

The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people has registered 4,759 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 56 deaths as of Friday.