FILE PHOTO: Tail Fins of British Airways planes are seen parked at Heathrow airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British Airways (ICAG.L) is planning to launch a consultation that could result in cutting about 800 of its 4,500 pilot jobs, a Sky News reporter tweeted here on Monday.

The company said earlier this month that it had struck a deal with its unions to suspend more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff.

The airline did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.