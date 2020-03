FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Two British Airways members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus, have been isolated and are recovering at home, the airline said on Friday.

“Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed that two members of our staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” it said in a statement.