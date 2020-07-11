Badminton: BWF seeking further advice on Chinese tournaments

(Reuters) - The Badminton World Federation (BWF) are seeking more information from China about its decision to cancel all international sport in the country this year before they make a decision on the season-ending World Tour Finals.

The World Tour Finals, scheduled to take place in Guangzhou Dec. 16-20, have already had their dates moved once due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

China’s General Administration of Sport issued a policy document on Friday where the only international sports events allowed in the country this year would be trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“BWF is in close contact with its relevant partners including the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) to get more clarity on the situation and how this affects the BWF Tournament Calendar 2020,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

The China Masters tournament in Lingshui in August has already been cancelled.

The China Open in Changzhou from Sept. 15-20 and a tournament in Fuzhou from Nov. 3-8 are still listed on the BWF’s current calendar.