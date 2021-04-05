Russian Open, Indonesia Masters Super 100 cancelled due to COVID-19

(Reuters) - This year’s Russian Open and Indonesia Masters Super 100 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.

The Russian Open, a Super 100 event on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from July 20-25 and the Indonesia Masters Super 100 was scheduled for Oct. 5-10.

“The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments,” BWF said in a statement.

“The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF.”