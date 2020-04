FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L) is seeking to raise $1.3 billion in bonds to fund its employee benefit plans and repay debt, the company said on Wednesday, as it braced any blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

The maker of Typhoon fighters, combat vehicles and Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarines, said the bonds will be at a coupon rate of 3.4% and will mature in April 2030.