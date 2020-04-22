Bahrain extends closure measures for two weeks starting April 23

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain extended the closure measures it took to limit the spread of coronavirus for two additional weeks which set to start from April 23 until May 7, state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Those measures include closing all cinemas, sports centers, gyms, salons, and restricting restaurants operations to food delivery and takeaway only, among other measures.

Bahrain registered 2009 cases till now with a death tally that stands at 7.