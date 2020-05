FILE PHOTO: Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will open their borders to each others’ citizens from May 15, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday.

“Agreed on opening of internal Baltic borders from May 15 and free movement of our citizens,” he said in a tweet on his Twitter account. “The citizens arriving from other countries have to obey 14 day self-isolation.”