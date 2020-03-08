Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coronavirus

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the south Asian country, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

The affected people, aged between 20 and 35, include two people who returned home from Italy recently, IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina told reporters.

The other one was a family member of one of the travelers, she said.

“They are in stable condition and are being treated in a hospital,” Sabrina said.

Three more people who came in contact with the infected people have been quarantined, she added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said earlier on Sunday her government was prepared to tackle the virus, urging people not to panic.

Authorities say they have strengthened the screening of travelers and more than 400,000 people have been screened at airports and other border entry points.

Experts have warned that it may be hard to contain a spread of the illness in densely populated South Asia with its generally poor medical infrastructure.