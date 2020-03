FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said on Friday it has hired 1,700 people in the consumer bank so far this month as banks faced a surge in customer service demand amid coronavirus concerns.

The hires are mostly to support critical operations, a spokesman said.