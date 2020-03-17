Bank of Ireland is responding to 'national emergency', CEO says

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) is enabling payment breaks and flexible arrangements for mortgage holders in financial difficulty due to the coronavirus and emergency working capital and flexibility to businesses customers, the bank said on Tuesday.

Irish banks have said they will show flexibility to home owners and firms impacted by restrictions around the country and Bank of Ireland, the biggest lender by assets, said it was prioritizing coronavirus-related inquiries over other business-as-usual activities.

“This is a national emergency, and our response to it will be as strong as possible – for our customers, colleagues, the economy, and society as a whole. We know that the services we provide are critical,” Bank of Ireland Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said in a statement.