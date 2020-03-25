Coronavirus stress hits Wall Street's bonus pool: expert

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street bonuses will fall roughly 30% this year, with even the most productive employees facing a pinch, as big banks and investment managers try to preserve profits during the coronavirus recession, a leading compensation expert said on Wednesday.

The predictions by Alan Johnson are closely watched by financial professionals, especially during times of stress. The global coronavirus outbreak has already hit markets hard as politicians have ordered huge swaths of the population to stay home and non-essential businesses to close, putting millions of people out of work.

With stocks gyrating, bond investors facing liquidity strains and underwriting and merger activity all but dead, Wall Street firms are likely to cut pay for almost everyone and defer more of it to save cash, Johnson said in a report issued by his compensation-consulting firm, Johnson Associates Inc.

People defined as “great” will likely see a 15% decline in bonuses with “meaningful” deferrals, while those considered “sub-par” will see bonuses drop 50% or more, with no deferrals and could even be terminated, the report said.

“Now is the time to get rid of the people you probably should have gotten rid of before,” Johnson said in an interview. “The industry has been carrying some extra weight for a while.”

Last year the top 6 U.S banks collectively increased headcount for the first time since 2011 when the banks emerged from the financial crisis according to filings.

Johnson did not estimate cuts in specific businesses, but said bonus declines will come across asset management, sales and trading, hedge funds and private equity.

He also forecast layoffs across retail banking divisions as banks expect slower loan demand and higher credit costs.

The epicenter of the U.S. epidemic, New York, is also the center of the American financial industry. The city has nearly 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with some at major financial firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and the New York Stock Exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N). Despite the government’s $2 trillion economic rescue package and aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to prop up markets, economists from Goldman Sachs expect the U.S. economy to contract by 24% in the second quarter before rebounding by year’s end.

Wall Street employees who change jobs are lucky compared with other workers, even they get $0 more to make the jump. That “might reflect a very good increase,” Johnson said.