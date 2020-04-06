Business News
U.S. government platform for small business relief claims crashes: banking sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The platform the U.S. Small Business Administration uses to process relief loan applications from small businesses crashed for several hours Monday, according to three banking sources.

Banks have been unable to submit applications to the $350 billion program since it crashed around noon on Monday, and the portal was still down later in the afternoon, the sources said.

An SBA spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Sandra Maler

