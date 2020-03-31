Intesa suspends dividend payments, says committed to UBI deal

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Tuesday it would suspend plans to pay shareholders 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in dividends to boost capital reserves as demanded by regulators.

FILE PHOTO: The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, in this January 18, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The bank also said a proposed takeover of smaller rival UBI Banca (UBI.MI) had become even more important in the current coronavirus crisis because it would make it easier to cut costs and sustain provisions needed to cover loan losses.

Shortly before the coronavirus contagion emerged in Italy, Intesa had made a surprise takeover offer for UBI to create the euro zone’s seventh-largest banking group with a focus on asset management and insurance.

“The strategic rationale for the transaction takes on even stronger significance in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic,” Intesa said in a statement.

The bank said it was more difficult for smaller lenders to confront the economic fallout from the pandemic, which has killed more people in Italy than in any other country and is set to trigger a deep recession.

Intesa said the decision to skip dividend payments for now, which shareholders will be asked to approve on April 27, will boost its pro-forma core capital ratio to 15.2%, giving the bank 16.5 billion euros in excess capital on top of its minimum capital requirement.

The capital buffer is even higher when taking into account a loosening of capital rules adopted by regulators in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The European Central Bank has told euro zone banks to halt dividend payments and share buybacks until at least early October and use profits to boost their ability to withstand losses and to lend.

Intesa said that depending on the ECB’s stance after Oct. 1 the bank would call a shareholder meeting after that date to pay out part of its reserves to shareholders.

($1 = 0.9110 euros)