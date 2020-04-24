U.S. federal government to accept new small business relief loans Monday morning

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) said on Friday it would resume processing applications for small business relief under the Paycheck Protection Program on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The SBA said it will be prepared to begin processing applications for an additional $319 billion authorized under the program from any approved lender by that time. It encouraged lenders to submit loan applications previously completed by eligible borrowers, who failed to obtain funds during the initial $350 billion funding round.