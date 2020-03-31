Intesa CEO says bank to return to high, sustainable dividend policy

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) expressed confidence on Tuesday that the Italian bank would soon be able to resume its trademark high-dividend policy thanks to a strong capital position.

Complying with regulatory calls to halt dividend payments to better cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis, Intesa has suspended a decision to pay out 3.4 billion euros in cash dividends on last year’s results.

CEO Carlo Messina said in a statement that banks like Intesa, highly efficient and with ample excess capital, would benefit from a “flight-to-quality” in the current crisis and, in the coming months, would return to reward investors.

He added the proposed takeover of rival UBI Banca (UBI.MI) would benefit all stakeholders and the country as a whole through the creation of a bigger, stronger bank.