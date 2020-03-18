Business News
March 18, 2020 / 8:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Barclays says it is 'very unlikely' to meet profit goal amid virus outbreak

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) is ‘very very unlikely’ to meet its goal of a 10% return on equity this year given the impact on its business of the coronavirus pandemic, its Chief Financial Officer Tushar Morzaria said on Tuesday.

Profits will be hit by a buildup of bad loan provisions as corporate borrowers suffer in the economic slowdown accompanying the virus’s spread, Morzaria told a financial conference in London.

Barclays earlier this year said that its goal of a 10% return on tangible equity, a key measure of profitability, would be difficult but achievable.

Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Sinead Cruise

