MLB completes training camp intake testing

(Reuters) - Intake screening for COVID-19 ahead of the start of Major League Baseball training camps produced 66 positives from 3,748 tests, the league and players association said in a joint statement on Friday.

With all 30 clubs in training camps preparing for a shortened 60-game season, MLB said it had moved into the monitoring phase of testing, which had produced 17 more positives from 7,401 samples.

All testing through Thursday has therefore produced a combined 83 positives from 11,149 samples, or 0.7%.

The 83 positives included 71 players and 12 staff members from 28 different clubs, they said.

The season, which will be played without spectators, is schedule to open on July 23 with the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Francisco Giants.