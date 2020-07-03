MLB says 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball, which plans to begin its regular season in three weeks’ time, said on Friday 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to the players, seven staff members have also tested positive, MLB said in a statement revealing the results from its first set of mandatory tests.

The combined 38 positive tests equates to 1.2% percent of the 3,185 samples collected.

The tests were conducted as part of the mandatory intake screening process prior to the workouts and full baseball activities that began on Friday.

According to MLB, 19 of its 30 clubs had one or more individuals test positive. Names of the individuals who tested positive and the affected teams were not revealed.

MLB and its players’ association last week agreed to a shortened, 60-game 2020 campaign that would begin on either July 23 or 24 with no fans in attendance.

MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but delayed the campaign due to the pandemic.