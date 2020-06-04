Basketball: China to resume domestic league on June 20

(Reuters) - China will resume domestic basketball league games on June 20 following the COVID-19 disruption, the sport’s governing body in the country said on Thursday.

The top-flight Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league, which began in November last year, was suspended on Feb. 1 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 4,600 people in mainland China.

However, the CBA said in a statement that it had received approval from sports and health authorities to resume matches later this month and that preparations were underway.

It added that the remaining games will be held in Qingdao City, Shandong province and Dongguan city, Guangdong province, respectively, with no supporters present.

Most of the 20 teams in the league had played 30 of their 46 regular season matches when the season was suspended.