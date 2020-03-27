Japan's B.League cancels rest of season over coronavirus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s B.League said on Friday it has decided to cancel the rest of the basketball season including the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the latest league in Japan to scrap the remainder of its season after Top League rugby said on Monday it was cancelling its remaining matches.

The B.League, which had already canceled several games through April 1, was looking for a way to resume the schedule but decided to cancel the rest of the season to prioritize the health of players and fans, it said in a statement on Friday.