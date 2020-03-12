NCAA cancels 'March Madness' tournaments over coronavirus

Mar 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of Bridgestone Arena following the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Conference Tournament before play was set to begin on day two. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - NCAA has canceled its ‘March Madness’ Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, citing concern over the coronavirus pandemic which has hit sporting events across the world.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events,” the National Collegiate Athletic Association said in a written statement.

The NCAA said it would also cancel all remaining winter and spring championships.