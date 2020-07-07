Liberty's Durr to miss WNBA season due to coronavirus

(Reuters) - New York Liberty guard Asia Durr says she will miss the 2020 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season after a “complicated and arduous” battle with COVID-19.

In a post on Twitter, Durr said she was opting out of the season as a “medical high risk player”.

Durr, the number two overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, said she tested positive for the coronavirus on June 8 and was still fighting to recover fully.

“So much about this virus is unknown and my heart is heavy, even as I make the decision that I know is best for my long term wellness,” the 23-year-old said.

“I want to thank my teammates, the Liberty organization, our fans and my partners for their compassion.”

The WNBA, which plans to begin its 2020 season in late July amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Monday seven of 137 players tested positive for the virus in the first round of mandatory testing.

The announcement by the league came on the same day as 11 of the league’s 12 teams were due to arrive at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which will serve as a single site for a training camp, games and housing.

“I plan to stay connected to my team virtually and support them on the court and in their efforts around social justice and activism from the bubble however I can,” Durr added.

The league has dedicated the season to social justice, with players set to wear uniforms bearing the names of Black female victims of police brutality and racial violence during the opening weekend.