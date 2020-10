FILE PHOTO: Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder speaks during a state government declaration, in Munich, Germany, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Soeder, warned on Wednesday that the coronavirus is at risk of spiralling out of control in Germany.

“Corona is back with full force ... the second wave is here,” Soeder told the Bavarian state assembly, adding caution and prudence were required.