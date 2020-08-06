Becton Dickinson on track to produce one billion syringes in 12-18 months

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Becton Dickinson and Co said on Thursday it would be able to produce 1 billion syringes in the next 12-18 months.

The company has received a total order of 470 million syringes and needles, including U.S. order for 190 million units, till date, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Polen said during a post earnings call.

Last month, the European Union warned its member states of the risk of shortages of syringes, wipes and protective gear needed for potential mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and urged them to consider joint procurement.