FILE PHOTO: People visit at the booth of Mercedes Benz during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Organisers of the Beijing autoshow, which was scheduled to be held in late-April, said on Friday the event would be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 due to the coronavirus pandamic.

Several other auto shows globally have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak, including those in New York, Geneva and Sao Paulo.