Beijing city reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A CCTV security surveillance camera overlooks a street as people walk following the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing city government on Friday reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the second consecutive day of new infections being reported in the Chinese capital.

The two patients, both male, were reported from a different part of Beijing than the case reported on Thursday. They both work at the same facility for the China Meat Food Comprehensive Research Center, which conducts research on subjects including meat processing, state media reported.

It was not immediately clear how the two men were infected.