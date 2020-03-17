Belgium to impose coronavirus lockdown from March 18 at 1100 GMT

A closed playground is seen in a residential area to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in Brussels, Belgium March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium will impose a lockdown from 1100 GMT on Wednesday until April 5 that will restrict the movement of people to contain the spread of coronavirus, Belgian television RTBF reported.

Belgians’ travel will be limited to visits to supermarkets, pharmacies and banks or for cases of emergency.

Gatherings of people will be forbidden but physical activity will be allowed outside, provided a distance of 1.5 meters between people is respected.

Police will ensure the lockdown is enforced, RTBF said.