Belgian foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s foreign minister Sophie Wilmes said on Saturday she had tested positive for COVID-19.
“My Covid test result is positive. Contamination probably occurred within my family circle given the precautions taken outside my home,” she said on Twitter.
Wilmes said on Friday she was going into self-isolation with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. On Oct. 12, she attended face-to-face talks with other EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by David Clarke
