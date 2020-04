Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium has extended its measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus by two weeks until May 3, Belgian broadcaster RTBF said on Wednesday.

Belgium’s government and key economic and medical experts were meeting on Wednesday afternoon to determine the country’s next steps in the crisis, after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases passed 33,000, with 4,440 deaths.