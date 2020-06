FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bentley is seen outside a Bentley car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Bentley is cutting about 1,000 jobs in the United Kingdom amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The cuts at the Volkswagen-owned (VOWG_p.DE) brand are expected to be announced on Friday, according to the report bbc.in/2z4hdE9.