Factbox: Mediaset and more - Berlusconi's business empire

(Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is being treated in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a rally ahead of a regional election in Emilia-Romagna, in Ravenna, Italy, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Berlusconi made his name by building a media empire in the 1980s and as owner of European soccer champions AC Milan before entering politics in the early 1990s after a major corruption scandal swept aside a generation of Italian politicians.

FININVEST

The four-times prime minister controls his media empire through Fininvest, the family holding company whose assets totaled 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) as of the end of last year.

Silvio Berlusconi owns 61% of Fininvest, while Pier Silvio and Marina Berlusconi, his two children from his first marriage, each own a 7.6% stake.

Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi, the other three children of the former prime minister, together own 21.4% of Fininvest.

Following are Fininvest’s main holdings:.

MEDIASET (MS.MI)

Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster is 44% owned by Fininvest and its chief executive is Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

Mediaset operates free-to-air TV and radio channels in Italy, as well as streaming services.

With its listed Spanish unit Mediaset Espana (TL5.MC), Mediaset had revenues of 2.9 billion euros in 2019.

Mediaset and Mediaset Espana are major shareholders in German television group ProSiebenSat.1Media (PSMGn.DE).

MONDADORI (MOED.MI)

Fininvest owns 53% of Italy’s leading publisher which dominates the domestic book and magazine market.

Marina Berlusconi has been Mondadori’s chairwoman since February 2003. She became also the chairwoman of Fininvest in October 2005.

MEDIOBANCA (MDBI.MI)

Fininvest holds a 2% stake in Italy’s top investment bank.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM (BMED.MI)

Fininvest owns a 30% stake in the Italian asset manager, which has a market value of 4.7 billion euros.

AC MONZA

After selling AC Milan in 2017 in a 740 million euro deal, Fininvest bought smaller soccer club AC Monza, which won promotion to second-tier Serie B this year. ($1 = 0.8479 euros)