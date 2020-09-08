Former Italian PM Berlusconi's health is 'constantly improving': doctor

FILE PHOTO: Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party Silvio Berlusconi attends a rally ahead of a regional election in Emilia-Romagna, in Ravenna, Italy, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME (Reuters) - The health of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after contracting coronavirus, is “constantly improving”, his personal doctor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Berlusconi, 83, tested positive last Wednesday and was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital late on Thursday, diagnosed with mild pneumonia affecting both lungs.

“All parameters monitored are reassuring,” Berlusconi’s personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, said in a statement.