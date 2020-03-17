Israel's Bezeq Tel sees jump in Internet use due to coronavirus

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday connections to the Internet for new clients have jumped 64% due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced students and employees to study and work from home.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said Internet surfing has risen on average 30% a day, mainly from students either studying at home or playing video games, as well as those who need to work from home.

Voice calling from home phone lines has soared by 1.5 million calls in the last few days, it said, while sales of laptops and computer equipment have doubled at its Bezeq Store site.

Bezeq is slated to issue fourth-quarter results on Thursday.