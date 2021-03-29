Biden says 90% of adults in U.S. will be eligible for vaccination by April 19

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, at Jordan Downs in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that 90% of all adults in the United States will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccination by April 19 as he warned about the potential for an upsurge in infections.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said some of the “reckless behavior” he had seen on television in recent weeks, a possible reference to scores of college students on spring break vacations in Miami, means more infections will be reported in the days ahead.

He called on local leaders to reinstate mask mandates.