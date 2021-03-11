Biden to sign $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan Thursday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden attends an event where he announced administration plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation on Thursday, the White House said, a day earlier than originally planned.

The signing will come hours before the Democratic president gives a prime-time speech marking the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Biden initially said he would sign the legislation on Friday.