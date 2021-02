FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States would not have enough coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the summer to vaccinate all Americans.

Biden made the remark during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in a suburb of Washington.