Biden says over 80% of teachers, school staff received at least one shot by end of March

FILE PHOTO: A teachers instructs students to open their arms in order to make sure they are 6 feet apart, on the first day back to school after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 80% of teachers and school staff had received at least one vaccination shot but that variants of the coronavirus are spreading and generating a rise in cases.

“We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life-or-death race,” Biden said at a White House event.

He said that by no later than April 19, every adult 18 or older will be eligible to be vaccinated. “No more confusing rules,” Biden said.