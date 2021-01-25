Biden says 100-day goal on vaccinations may rise to 150 million instead of 100 million

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to strengthen American manufacturing as Vice President Kamala Harris listens in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he might be able to raise to 150 million his 100-day goal of administering 100 million vaccination shots for the coronavirus.

Biden told reporters it is likely that 1 million or more shots a day will be delivered in about three weeks.

“If we wear masks between now and the end of April, the experts tell us we may be able to save 50,000 lives,” Biden said.