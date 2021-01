U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens to remarks from a nominee after announcing members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will move to extend a pause on payments of federal student loans when he takes office on Jan. 20, Biden transition adviser David Kamin said on Friday.

Biden also continues to support Congress’ canceling $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person, Kamin said.