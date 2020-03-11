Health News
March 11, 2020 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

House Democrats aiming for quick passage of coronavirus response bill: source

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A package of Democratic proposals to address problems arising from a coronavirus outbreak could be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives as early as this week, including paid sick leave for those affected, a House Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

The aide said the bill, still under development, could also expand federal food aid programs, especially to low-income families whose children might not be able to attend schools where they receive meals.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

