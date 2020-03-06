Three Biogen employees test positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc said on Friday three of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a meeting in Boston last week, and that their condition was improving under medical care.

A few other attendees of the internal company meeting were diagnosed with influenza, Biogen said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Friday.

It did not disclose the number of influenza patients, or the location where the employees that tested positive for coronavirus were being treated.

Biogen said of those infected by the virus, two lived in the European Union, and one outside of Massachusetts. Biogen is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

All the attendees of the meeting have been asked to work from home for two weeks, irrespective of whether or not they showed symptoms, Biogen said.

It said it was also restricting travel through the end of March, joining retailer Walmart Inc, which on Thursday put a restriction on all international travels to business-critical trips, at least through March and April.