BioNTech, Fosun launch another COVID-19 vaccine trial

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s BioNTech and China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday announced the start of another COVID-19 vaccine trial in China with a total of 144 participants.

“The study is designed to support the regulatory approval process for the Chinese market and intends to confirm that the safety and immunogenicity profile observed in participants from the German and U.S. trials is comparable to that of Chinese participants,” BioNTech said in a statement.