China likely to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by July: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - China is planning to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech SE by July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If approved, it would become the first foreign COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the country.

Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The German drugmaker announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd in August to supply 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Hong Kong and Macau. (reut.rs/2Q8psHJ)

The vaccine, developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc, is already approved in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.