BlackRock employee in New York tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above its building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Tuesday an employee in its New York office was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and has been in self-quarantine and working from home since March 4.

“The employee has no symptoms. Upon first learning this individual may have been exposed, we communicated with the group where this person works and conducted a deep cleaning of the area,” Blackrock spokesman Brian Beades told Reuters in an email.

Colleagues, who may have been in close contact with the quarantined employee, have been notified and asked to work from home for 14 days, Beades said, adding that the New York office remains open.

Blackrock’s business continuity plans include provisions for teams to alternate working from the office and home to limit potential exposure.

These plans have been implemented in certain high-exposure locations such as mainland China, Korea and Milan, the company said.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) also said on Monday than an employee working at one of its locations in San Francisco tested positive for the coronavirus, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said earlier in the day that the bank has no known cases of coronavirus among its staff.