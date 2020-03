FILE PHOTO: The logo of BMW is seen at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - BMW AG (BMWG.DE) said on Friday it will temporarily close its South Carolina plant for two weeks starting April 3.

The German automaker said the “dynamic development of the corona pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. We are therefore taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly.”