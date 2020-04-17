Boeing to restart operations at Philadelphia area plants next week

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday it would resume operations at production facilities in Philadelphia next week after a two week suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The company said operations at its Philadelphia plants, which manufacture military rotorcraft including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey and MH-139A Grey Wolf, would restart on Monday with enhanced safety measures.

Boeing said on Thursday it would resume the production of commercial jets next week in Washington state.